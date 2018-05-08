S. Korea's electric utility envisions power plant in N. Korea

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korea‘s state-owned electric utility has conjured up a plan to build a power plant in North Korea that generates electricity for industrial facility operation there, according to reports Tuesday.The preliminary plans came amid the blossoming relationship between the two Koreas following an inter-Korean summit on April 27, although the feasibility remains farfetched due to outstanding economic sanctions.According to the plan by the Korea East-West Power, a subsidiary of the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation, South Korea would build fossil fuel power plants in four cities in North Korea -- two adjacent to South Korea and the other two in shoreside of the East Sea -- for industrial infrastructure.The units in two borderland cities would finish construction in six years after kickoff and have a combined capacity of 1,100 megawatts, whereas the others in coastal cities would have a combined capacity of 1,600 megawatts after eight years of construction, according to the plan.The plan also includes ways to build wind turbines or solar panels in three years after starting construction, so that the builder could minimize the time it takes to build infrastructure for power supply for ordinary North Koreans.The plans were reportedly submitted to the ruling Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker, Rep. Kwon Chil-seung on Monday.But South Korea‘s Energy Ministry official said it has not discussed the matter with any party. Cheong Wa Dae officials also said the plan will face “a slew of constraints” in implementing.By Son Ji-hyoung