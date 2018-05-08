Go to Mobile Version

Alzheimer’s patient hit and killed by train

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : May 8, 2018 - 11:28
  • Updated : May 8, 2018 - 11:28
An elderly man in his 80s died from the impact of a Korail-operated train in Donghae, Gangwon Province, police said Tuesday.

The 82-year-old victim, surnamed Kim, was hit by the Mugunghwa train en route to Jeongdongjin Station near Samunjae tunnel at 5:36 a.m. Tuesday. 


According to the police, Kim, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, had been living at a nursing home in the area.

Police believe that the victim could not hear the incoming train, despite the train horn, as he was crossing the train tracks by himself.

They are currently investigating the exact cause of the fatal accident.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

