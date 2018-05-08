Moon calls on parliament to pass supplementary budget bill

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in urged the National Assembly on Tuesday to quickly review the government bill on a supplementary budget to improve people's livelihoods.



"It has been over a month since the government submitted the bill on a supplementary budget to the parliament, but the parliament has not even once reviewed it," the president said in a Cabinet meeting held at his office Cheong Wa Dae.



"The supplementary budget is aimed at realizing the minimum amount of government projects that are essential to creating new jobs for the youth and to areas facing economic crises," he added, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports.





President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting held at his office on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Cheong Wa Dae-Yonhap)

The government earlier said part of the 3.9 trillion-won ($3.62 billion) extra budget will be used as emergency relief funds in Gunsan, where thousands of workers were laid off due to a recent shutdown of a production facility of GM Korea, the South Korean unit of US automaker General Motors.However, Moon's call for swift action by the parliament comes amid a monthlong boycott of the parliament by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, which has effectively crippled the ongoing extraordinary session since its beginning at the start of last month."Conditions in the parliament are very chaotic, but the people will find it hard to understand why the parliament continues to delay its deliberation of the supplementary budget by linking such a nonpolitical issue with other political issues," the president said. "I once again ask the parliament to begin its responsible discussions at the earliest date possible."Marking Parents' Day on the day, the president vowed continued and increased support for elders."We do not have only the proud moments in our history, but we may be proud of the fact that we have successfully realized a high level of democratization and economic development since the end of World War II. I offer my deep respect and gratitude to our older generation that enabled us to have such pride," he said."The government will fulfill all its duties and responsibilities so the seniors who dedicated and sacrificed their lives for this nation and society may enjoy a healthy, happy retirement." (Yonhap)