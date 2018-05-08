Fire breaks out on Panama-registered tanker off southern coast

NATIONAL

TONGYEONG, South Gyeongsang Province -- A Panama-registered oil tanker caught fire in waters off the country's southern coast, authorities said Tuesday.The accident happened at around 9:10 a.m. when a 7,700-ton vessel carrying 21 crewmen caught fire while making a passage in waters about 33 kilometers south of an island of Tongyeong, about 340 km south of Seoul, the authorities said.The fire started in one of the empty tanks, and the crewmen put out the fire in about 20 minutes using extinguishers. No one was hurt in the accident.The ship, bound for the South Korean coastal city of Ulsan in the southeast from Hong Kong, was carrying some 4,700 tons of highly flammable Mix-Xylene.The tanker is currently on its way to the Busan Port and will undergo an investigation in accordance with protocol to determine the exact cause of the fire, the Coast Guard said. (Yonhap)