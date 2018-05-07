Asian forest ministries link up to fight climate change

Attendees including Lim Sung-nam, first vice minister of foreign affairs (sixth from left), Kim Jae-hyun, minister of the Korea Forest Service (sixth from right), Park Eun-sik, acting executive director of AFoCO (fifth from right), and Lee Hyuk, secretary-general of the ASEAN-Korea Center (far right), pose at AFoCO’s inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Thursday. (AFoCO)