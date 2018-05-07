Two killed in gas explosion in residential area

NATIONAL

Firefighters investigate the scene of the explosion in Yangju, north of Seoul, on May 7, 2018. (Yonhap)

YANGJU, Gyeonggi Province -- Two people were killed in a gas explosion in a residential town in Yangju, north of Seoul, on Monday, local firefighters said.The blast took place at around 11:15 a.m., destroying two houses and damaging two others. A witness said debris flew some 50 meters in the air following the explosion.Firefighters found a woman presumed to be in her 60s dead at one of the destroyed houses. The body of a man in his 50s was later found at the site.Firefighters said they will continue the investigation to find other potential victims.While the firefighters deployed 17 vehicles along with rescue dogs to search for potential victims, they are facing troubles due to debris from the collapse, sources said. (Yonhap)