'Avengers 3' becomes fastest foreign film to break 8 million admissions in S. Korea

"Avengers: Infinity War" surpassed 8 million in attendance on Sunday, the 12th day since it hit South Korean theaters, box-office trackers said.



According to computerized box-office figures from the Korean Film Council, the latest release from Marvel Studios logged about 7.76 million in accumulated ticket sales as of Saturday. An additional 276,252 people viewed the movie by 9 a.m. Sunday, bringing its cumulative total to 8.03 million, its local distributor Walt Disney Company Korea said.





In this file photo taken on April 23, 2018, Actress Scarlett Johansson arrives for the World Premiere of the film `Avengers: Infinity War` in Hollywood, California, on April 23. (AFP via Yonhap)

If the provisional tally is confirmed, "Infinity War" will become the fastest non-Korean film to achieve such a milestone in South Korea.The third installment of the superhero franchise opened in the country on April 25 and broke the 1 million mark on the second day of its run, 2 million on third day, 3 million on the fourth day, 4 million on the fifth day, 5 million on the sixth day, 6 million on the eighth day and 7 million on the 11th day.The movie brings together 23 heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (ChrisHemsworth) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), to stop the villain Thanos in his quest to destroy half of the world.(Yonhap)