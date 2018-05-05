Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

No reports of Korean casualties in Hawaii quake, volcanic eruption: ministry

By Bae Hyun-jung
  • Published : May 5, 2018 - 13:22
  • Updated : May 5, 2018 - 13:22
South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday that there have been no reports of South Korean casualties in the aftermath of earthquakes and a volcanic eruption in Hawaii that have forced many islanders and tourists to evacuate.

Volcanic ash is spreading from Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano on Friday, after a quake hit the island. (Yonhap)


"We are currently trying to ascertain if there is any damage on our nationals and residents," a ministry official said, declining to be named. "There are no reports or confirmation of damage yet."

The ministry has released a notice on its website calling for the visitors and residents in Hawaii to ensure their safety.

News reports said that a 6.9-magnitude earthquare struck the island following a 5.4-magnitude quake, with eruptions at the Kilauea Volcano continuing.

(Yonhap)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114