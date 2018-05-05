No reports of Korean casualties in Hawaii quake, volcanic eruption: ministry

|Volcanic ash is spreading from Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano on Friday, after a quake hit the island. (Yonhap)
"We are currently trying to ascertain if there is any damage on our nationals and residents," a ministry official said, declining to be named. "There are no reports or confirmation of damage yet."
The ministry has released a notice on its website calling for the visitors and residents in Hawaii to ensure their safety.
News reports said that a 6.9-magnitude earthquare struck the island following a 5.4-magnitude quake, with eruptions at the Kilauea Volcano continuing.
(Yonhap)