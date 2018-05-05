No reports of Korean casualties in Hawaii quake, volcanic eruption: ministry

NATIONAL

Volcanic ash is spreading from Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano on Friday, after a quake hit the island. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday that there have been no reports of South Korean casualties in the aftermath of earthquakes and a volcanic eruption in Hawaii that have forced many islanders and tourists to evacuate."We are currently trying to ascertain if there is any damage on our nationals and residents," a ministry official said, declining to be named. "There are no reports or confirmation of damage yet."The ministry has released a notice on its website calling for the visitors and residents in Hawaii to ensure their safety.News reports said that a 6.9-magnitude earthquare struck the island following a 5.4-magnitude quake, with eruptions at the Kilauea Volcano continuing.(Yonhap)