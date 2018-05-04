Canada's Trudeau pledges support for inter-Korean reconciliation

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada promised Friday to actively support Seoul's ongoing efforts to establish peace and denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, while offering condolences over the deaths of two South Koreans in a recent van attack in his country.In a telephone conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trudeau said the attacker will be tried on charges of murder, according to Moon's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.He said his country will do its utmost to serve justice, it added.Moon asked the Canadian leader to pay continued interest in enhancing the protection of South Korean citizens in the North American nation.Trudeau also vowed efforts to support South Korea's efforts to rid North Korea of its nuclear ambitions, also promising to discuss the issue at the upcoming Group of 7 summit set to be held in his country next month, according to Cheong Wa Dae.The Moon-Trudeau conversation came a week after the South Korean president held a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in which the leaders of the divided Koreas agreed to pursue complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."It would greatly help to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish permanent peace if the G-7 countries could express their support for the outcome of the South-North Korea summit and the North Korea-US summit," Moon was quoted as telling the Canadian prime minister.US President Donald Trump has yet to meet the North Korean leader. He earlier said the unprecedented US-North Korea summit will likely be held in late May or early June.(Yonhap)