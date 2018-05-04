Samsung Next CEO listed among 100 influential Asian-Americans

The list was announced Tuesday by Gold House -- a new nonprofit seeking to support Asian-Americans in business and culture -- to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first recognized usage of the term “Asian-American.”
Eun was included on the list along with Jensen Huang of Taiwanese descent, co-founder and CEO of graphics processor Nvidia, and Satya Nadella from India, CEO of Microsoft.
|David Eun /Linkedin
“At Samsung Electronics, David Eun serves as the youngest and first non-native Korean president and its first chief innovation officer. There, Eun founded Samsung NEXT to help identify and build new growth opportunities for Samsung Electronics,” Gold House said.
Before joining Samsung in 2011, Harvard graduate Eun served at Google, and led the takeover of YouTube.
He was tapped to head Silicon Valley-based Samsung Next in charge of partnerships and investments in startups in late 2012.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)