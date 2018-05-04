Korean presidential aide secretly visits US ahead of Trump-Kim meeting

NATIONAL

WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- South Korea's top national security adviser is currently in the United States for discussions on an upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, both sides said Friday.Chung Eui-yong, chief of the presidential National Security Office, headed to Washington on Thursday at the request of the White House National Security Council, an official of South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae told reporters, while speaking on condition of anonymity."The NSC asked for Chung's visit to discuss the North Korea-US summit," the official said, adding that the US had asked the South Korean official not to disclose his trip.An NSC official later confirmed that the meeting will take place on Friday."Ambassadors Bolton and Chung will continue discussions of the April 27 inter-Korean summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un," he said in comments emailed to Yonhap. "Ambassadors Bolton and Chung will also discuss President Donald J. Trump's upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un."The visit comes ahead of the summit between the US and North Korean leaders, likely to be held in late May or early June.The summit will be closely watched after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim agreed in their own meeting last week to pursue the "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula.Trump has said he will be going into the negotiations aiming to get rid of the regime's nuclear weapons.An announcement on the date and location of the first-ever US-North Korea summit is expected to come in the next few days after Trump hinted at the possibility of meeting Kim in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Koreas.Chung traveled to Washington in early March after meeting Kim in Pyongyang to convey the North Korean leader's wish to meet with Trump and his willingness to discuss the denuclearization of the regime.Trump and Kim exchanged threats and personal insults last year as North Korea tested its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.The South Korean official is in Washington for his third known visit since Bolton took office last month.(Yonhap)