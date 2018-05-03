[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Designated as the first Slow City in Asia, Cheongsando in Wando-gun hosts the annual Cheongsando Slow Walking Festival until May 7.The spring is the best time to enjoy the canola blossoms and barley with the sea in the background. During the festival, visitors can participate in various cultural events and exhibitions.The event is open to visitors of all ages, and there are separate charges for hands-on programs.Call the travel hotlines at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage www.slowcitywando.com is operated in Korean only.This year’s annual Gochang Green Barley Field Festival is held until May 13 in the green barley fields of Gochang-gun.The festival celebrates the plentiful barley grown here, and visitors can take part in activities such as making flutes out of barley and searching for hidden treasures in the barley fields.The event is open to visitors of all ages, and participation fees vary by programs.Call the travel hotlines at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage www.gochang.go.kr/chungbori is operated in Korean only.Korea’s designated intangible cultural property No. 122, Yeondeunghoe (Lotus Lantern Festival) will take place between May 12 and May 23 at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul.The festival includes Lantern Parade from Dongdaemun Gate to Jogyesa Temple between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on May 12, and a post-parade celebration that will include traditional group dance of ganggangsullae.On sideline of the event, “Eoullim Madang (Buddhist Cheer Rally)” will also take place on May 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dongguk University Stadium.For more information, call 02-2011-1744~7 or visit www.LLF.or.kr/eng.Cultural theme park of Korean Folk Village hosts the “Welcome to Joseon” Variety Festival each spring.Programs include parades and performances as well as hands-on activities and cast members wandering freely throughout the park to interact with visitors. Travel in time back to the Joseon Dynasty with the characters in a interesting and real comedy act.The event is open to visitors of all ages, and the duration of the performances varies by program. It is held from 9: 30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., until June 24.Visit www.koreanfolk.co.kr for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.The Garden of Morning Calm is one of Korea’s major botanical gardens, attracting about 700,000 tourists from home and abroad annually.Every year during The Garden of Morning Calm’s Spring Festival. The garden holds a range of exhibitions, cultural events and educational programs during the festival.The performance hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and last admission is one hour before closing. The event is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, including the information on admission fees, visit www.morningcalm.co.kr.