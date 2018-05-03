Congratulatory messages from business leaders and diplomats on The Korea Herald's 20,000th edition

BUSINESS

From top left, clockwise: LS Chairman Christopher Koo; Samsung Electronics CEO Kim Ki-nam; SK President Kim Jun; KCCI Chairman Park Yong-maan; Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Yang Woong-chul; AmCham Chairman James Kim; Korea Exchange Chairman Jung Ji-won; ECCK Chairman Dimitris Psillakis





Chairman Park Yong-maan

Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Congratulations on issuing the 20,000th edition of The Korea Herald.

I hope The Korea Herald continues its mission of providing accurate and balanced journalism for its readers around the world.



























Christopher Koo

Chairman, LS Group

I’d like to extend my sincerest congratulations to The Korea Herald on its 20,000th edition.

Since its establishment in 1953, The Korea Herald has been carrying out its mission of representing voices from various walks of life in South Korea for 65 years.

I hope The Korea Herald will grow to become a global media outlet that represents South Korea and takes the lead in delivering news on fast-changing affairs around the world.

















Jung Ji-won

Chairman of the Korea Exchange

The Korea Exchange hereby extends sincere congratulations to The Korea Herald in celebrating its 20,000th issue on its 65th anniversary.

We hope that it will continue to foster the domestic stock market by offering useful information to global investors and keep up its prestige as a thriving international media outlet.





















Yang Woong-chul

Vice chairman, Hyundai Motor

Heartfelt congratulations on The Korea Herald’s 20,000th publication.

Since its establishment in 1953, The Korea Herald has played a guiding role, delivering news for the last 65 years to English-speaking readers in Korea and abroad.

As the nation currently stands at a critical juncture with the global spotlight on the two Koreas, the role of The Korea Herald is all the more crucial.

I look forward to seeing The Korea Herald continue to be the leading media outlet of letting the world know about the Republic of Korea.

Once again, I congratulate The Korea Herald on the printing of its 20,000th edition and wish it continued success.







Kim Ki-nam

President & CEO of Samsung Electronics

Congratulations to the management and staff of The Korea Herald on publishing your 20,000th issue.

The Korea Herald has been a window through which the world has witnessed the growth and prosperity of our nation, and for the past 65 years throughout such dynamic times, it is certainly an enormous feat to have spearheaded serving the global audience with clear and balanced journalism.

I believe both The Korea Herald and Samsung Electronics share the same mission of connecting people and providing platforms for open communication. While our respective roles in the “fourth industrial revolution” may shift, I hope that we can continue on our mission together for many years to come.

Again, all of us at Samsung are excited to celebrate this special milestone with you and look forward to seeing The Korea Herald further build on its success.







Kim Jun

President, Communication Committee, SK SUPEX Council

Throughout its history of 20,000 editions, The Korea Herald has been delivering important news not only to readers in Korea but also those around the world.

I hope that The Korea Herald continues to rise as a global media outlet trusted and loved by readers.

I sincerely congratulate it on reaching its 20,000th edition.



















James Kim

Chairman of American Chamber of Commerce

Since 1953, The Korea Herald has been a leader in representing the voice of the Korean economy across the globe. With its vast network, The Korea Herald has not only been a valuable source of information but also a powerful communication channel that has contributed to the growth of the foreign business community in Korea. The Korea Herald has been a treasured partner of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea for many years, and I am honored to congratulate it on the publication of its 20,000th edition.









Dimitris Psillakis

Chairman of European Chamber of Commerce in Korea

The ECCK would like to extend heartfelt congratulations on the publication of The Korea Herald’s 20,000th edition. Since its founding, The Korea Herald has played the important role of connecting Korea and the international community as the nation’s largest English newspaper. The ECCK highly values and appreciates The Korea Herald’s continued endeavors to support foreign businesses operating in Korea, and its significant contribution to the Korean economy and society.





Mohamed Alharthy

Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman

On the occasion of The Korea Herald publishing its 20,000th daily edition, I would like to express my deep congratulations to Chairman Mr. Jungwook Hong and members of The Korea Herald.

Since 1953, The Korea Herald has been providing important and useful news and information not only to the diplomatic society, but to the global society as well.

We hope that The Korea Herald continues to serve as a bridge to a multicultural society for the diplomatic corps in Korea and continues to provide a deeper understanding of Korean culture and vision, and even more outreach and cooperation across the world.

Again, I am very pleased to express my heartfelt congratulations to the dedicated management and editorial team at The Korea Herald on this special occasion and wish all the success and continuous progress to The Korea Herald and its members.







Marc E. Knapper

Charge d’ affaires ad interim US Embassy Seoul

On behalf of the US Embassy in Seoul, I congratulate The Korea Herald on the publication of its 20,000th edition. Your paper plays an important role in informing the foreign community in Korea, and I wish you continued success in promoting a free press and responsible journalism.





James Choi

Ambassador of Australia

Australia and Korea enjoy a close bilateral relationship based on our shared economic, political and strategic intersts in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Australian Embassy in Seoul has worked constructively with The Korea Herald over many years.

Your newspaper has played an important role in informing Korean decision makers, opinion leaders and the public about developments on the Korean Peninsula and in our region.

I congratulate the Korea Herald on publishing its 20,000th edition, and wish you and your readers every success in the future.





Eric Walsh

Ambassador of Canada

Everyone at the Embassy of Canada wishes to congratulate The Korea Herald on the occasion of its 20,000th daily edition. As the nation's largest English language newspaper in Korea, The Korea Herald plays an important role in delivering balanced national and international news.

This significant milestone for The Korea Herald coincides with the 25th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, which we celebrated on May 3, 2018.

The media plays an essential role in defending and advocating freedom of expression, and by upholding these principles, The Korea Herald has been a reliable source of timely information and thought-provoking editorials.