Korea and Germany host ‘Energy Day’ in Songdo

Participants including Thorsten Herdan (fifth from right), director-general of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, and Barbara Zollmann (fourth from left), president of the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, attend the Korean-German Energy Day on Wednesday in Incheon. (Korean German Chamber of Commerce and Industry)

A bilateral event called the “Korean-German Energy Day” took place in Songdo on Wednesday with the theme of cooperation in energy efficiency and energy transformation between the two nations, according to its organizer, the Korean German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.The event was jointly hosted by Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.The meeting was attended by around 100 energy experts and government officials from the two nations. They discussed ways to improve energy efficiency through policies and to address risk factors for energy transformation. The experts also shared about the energy efficiency projects of their regional governments.The event was part of the “Energy Dialogue” project pushed by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy to increase mutual exchanges among nations in the area of renewable energy, according to the Korean German Chamber of Commerce.A related forum for Korean-German energy efficiency experts was also held Thursday in Seoul.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)