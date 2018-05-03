[Weather] Wind and rain bring down temperature, drive out fine dust

NATIONAL

Clear sky on Thursday morning in Korea (Yonhap)

The sky cleared up in Seoul on Thursday morning, with the lowest fine dust levels seen in days.Thicker outerwear is recommended, as the previous day’s rain has cooled temperatures and strong winds are expected to continue throughout the day.Light rainfall of no more than 5 millimeters is forecast across the nation in the afternoon in eastern and northern Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province and Northern Chungcheong Province. The rain will be sporadic in central regions.In the mountainous region of northern Gangwon Province, where the average temperature is relatively lower, there is a possibility of slight snowfall.The lowest morning temperatures were between 7 and 12 degrees Celsius, down about 3 to 5 degrees from the day before, while the highest daytime temperatures are expected to be between 14 and 21 C.Visibility is low along the southern coast and Jeju Island, as well as on the mountains in Gangwon. Drivers are advised to take caution when traveling in those areas.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)