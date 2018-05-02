Police summon ruling party lawmaker in online opinion rigging probe

NATIONAL

Police said Wednesday they have summoned a ruling party lawmaker for questioning later this week over alleged involvement in a massive rigging of Internet comments in news articles about President Moon Jae-in.



Rep. Kim Kyoung-soo of the Democratic Party has been asked to appear for an interrogation on Friday, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said.



Kim, a close aide of the president, is at the center of a ballooning scandal involving an influential power blogger who has been arrested and charged over manipulating Internet comments using a computer program early this year.







Rep. Kim Kyoung-soo of the Democratic Party (Herald DB)

The blogger, who goes by the nickname "Druking", is accused of jacking up the number of clicks in support of Internet comments critical of the Moon government in certain news articles carried by No. 1 portal Naver in January.Police suspect Druking, once an ardent supporter of Moon, turned against him and decided to carry out the illicit cyber scheme after the lawmaker refused his request to appoint two of his acquaintances to government posts.Druking had his first trial earlier in the day and pled guilty to all charges.Police are also expected to question the legislator regarding the 5 million won ($4,600) one of his secretaries is alleged to have received from an associate of Druking last year. Kim's secretary, surnamed Han, was also grilled by police on Tuesday over the allegation. (Yonhap)