[Video] Ryan Reynolds visits Korea for ‘Deadpool 2’

The actor visited Korea to promote “Deadpool 2,” the sequel to the Marvel superhero film “Deadpool” released in 2016. The second installment is set for a world premiere in Korean theaters on May 16.
“I would say we‘re a pretty close match,” Reynolds told reporters of his character at a hotel in central Seoul.
“The only difference, of course, is that I have a tiny little editor in my head that says, ’Don‘t say that.’ Deadpool does not have that, he just says whatever comes to mind,” he joked.
In the film, Deadpool is a self-deprecating, flippant anti-hero who has severe scarring on his body from previous mutation experiments.
In the new film, he gathers X-Force, a team of mutants committed to protecting a young mutant from the time-traveling villain Cable.
|Ryan Reynolds (Yonhap)
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)