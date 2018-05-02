Go to Mobile Version

[Video] Ryan Reynolds visits Korea for ‘Deadpool 2’

By Rumy Doo
  • Published : May 2, 2018 - 14:28
  • Updated : May 2, 2018 - 14:28
The wisecracking mercenary superhero Deadpool is not too different from Ryan Reynolds, said the actor who plays the character at a press conference in Seoul Wednesday.

The actor visited Korea to promote “Deadpool 2,” the sequel to the Marvel superhero film “Deadpool” released in 2016. The second installment is set for a world premiere in Korean theaters on May 16.

“I would say we‘re a pretty close match,” Reynolds told reporters of his character at a hotel in central Seoul.



“The only difference, of course, is that I have a tiny little editor in my head that says, ’Don‘t say that.’ Deadpool does not have that, he just says whatever comes to mind,” he joked.

In the film, Deadpool is a self-deprecating, flippant anti-hero who has severe scarring on his body from previous mutation experiments.

In the new film, he gathers X-Force, a team of mutants committed to protecting a young mutant from the time-traveling villain Cable. 

Ryan Reynolds (Yonhap)

