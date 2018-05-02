Violinist Lee Ji-yoon made youngest lifetime-tenure concertmaster at Staatskapelle Berlin

|Violinist Lee Ji-yoon (Lee's official website)
Founded in 1570, Staatskapelle Berlin has been led by numerous internationally acclaimed conductors including Wilhelm Furtwangler and Herbert von Karajan, who was succeeded by Daniel Barenboim in 1992.
Officials from the Kumho Asiana Cultural Foundation confirmed Wednesday that the Berlin-based orchestra had voted to officially grant lifetime tenure to the 26-year-old violinist. Lee is the youngest and the first Asian to fill the post. She became the concertmaster in September last year.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)