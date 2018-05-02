S. Korea, Turkey agree to enhance ties, boost cooperation

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey agreed on Wednesday to enhance their countries' cooperation in trade, education, technology and various other sectors, including the defense industry.



"At the summit, the two leaders noted the strategic partnership between the two brother nations, which is historically and culturally special, will further strengthen and develop into a future-oriented relationship on the occasion of President Erdogan's visit to South Korea," Moon's office Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.



Erdogan is the first Turkish leader to make a state visit to South Korea since the countries upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership in 2012. The countries established diplomatic ties in 1957.





South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold a summit meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Erdogan is also the first foreign leader to visit South Korea since the historic summit between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the border truce village of Panmunjom on Friday.The Turkish leader reaffirmed his country's support for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of permanent peace."President Erdogan congratulated President Moon for the successful 2018 South-North Korea summit and welcomed the adoption of the historic Panmunjom Declaration on peace, prosperity and unification of the Korean Peninsula," the leaders said in a joint press statement issued at the end of their bilateral summit here."President Moon stressed the fact that the South and the North have declared at the summit that there will be no more war on the Korean Peninsula and that they have agreed to open a new path of peace, prosperity and co-existence under the support and cooperation of the international community," it added.To this end, the leaders agreed to boost their countries' cooperation at international organizations, including the United Nations and MIKTA, an informal partnership between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey and Australia.They agreed to further develop MIKTA into a forum for the countries' leaders. The five-nation forum is currently led by foreign ministers, according to Cheong Wa Dae.The leaders also sought ways to expand the countries' bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, investment, energy and the defense industry."The two leaders noted the South Korea-Turkey free trade agreement has become an important foundation of mutually beneficial economic cooperation by ensuring balanced growth of trade between the two countries, and agreed to quickly implement an agreement on the service industry and the investment sector within the framework of the South Korea-Turkey FTA," they said in the joint statement.Shortly after their summit at Cheong Wa Dae, Moon and Erdogan joined a ceremony for the signing of various agreements on cooperation in such areas as health and welfare.The summit began with a welcoming ceremony for the Turkish president. It is set to be followed by a state dinner hosted by Moon and his wife Kim Jung-sook. (Yonhap)