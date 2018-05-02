1 in 4 Busan town buses violate maintenance rules

NATIONAL

(123RF)

More than a quarter of local village buses in Busan violated maintenance rules, data showed Monday.Of 285 buses, the inspection identified 72 buses in violation of the related rules. The inspection was conducted by the Busan Metropolitan Government, Korea Transportation Safety Authority Busan Headquarters and Busan Village Bus Association.Defects included malfunctions in door and lighting systems, wear and tear on tires, scratches and corrosion of vehicle frames, discoloration in painting and poor conditions of seat covers.Damages in fenders, insufficient cleaning in air conditioner vents and violations of motor vehicle safety standards and motor transportation operator guidelines were also noted.Busan is set to take administrative measure and to slap business operators with fines in accordance with the rules.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)