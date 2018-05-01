K-Will confirms May 10 release

ENTERTAINMENT

Teaser image for K-will’s upcoming single (Starship Entertainment)

Vocalist K-Will confirmed that he will release a new single on May 10.The singer’s agency Starship Entertainment released a teaser image of “The 4th Album Part 2. #1 Will be a start,” on its homepage, with the message that it will be released at 6 p.m. on May 10.As the name suggests, the single is the first segment of the three-part project for part-two of his fourth studio album. K-Will will release two more singles after “Will be a start,” which will complete the second part. The singer released part-one of the album last year.This year marks the 11th year anniversary for the singer, who has had hits with “Miss, Miss and Miss,” “Dropping the Tears,” and “I Need You” since his debut in 2007.In February, he held his first official fan meeting, followed by a nationwide tour in Seoul, Changwon, Daejeon, Incheon, Seongnam and Busan.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)