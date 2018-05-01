Arrest warrants sought for Samsung executives for sabotaging labor union

BUSINESS

Reuters

Prosecutors on Tuesday sought arrest warrants for three officials from Samsung Electronics Co.'s after-services affiliate and its partner companies over its suspected attempts to sabotage labor union activities.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sought the writs on suspicions that the trio pushed for an organized scheme from 2013 through 2015 aimed at hampering the establishment and operations of labor unions.One of them is an executive of Samsung Electronics Service, identified only by his surname Yun. The others are a former chief of a Busan partner firm and the current chief of another maintenance firm in Yangsan.Yun is alleged to have fostered the narrative that labor activities or walkouts would lead to a loss of jobs, while the two carried out the scheme purportedly orchestrated by Yun.Documents obtained by the prosecution indicate that Samsung allegedly had a "master plan" containing details of action plans and guidelines on how to disrupt labor union activities. (Yonhap)