[Newsmaker] Police grill Korean Air chief's daughter over alleged assault

BUSINESS

Cho Hyun-min apologize to the public in front of reporters at the Seoul Gangseo Police Station on May 1. (Yonhap)

Police on Tuesday questioned a daughter of Korean Air's Chairman Cho Yang-ho over suspicion that she assaulted an advertisement agency's employee during a business meeting last month.The Seoul Gangseo Police Station brought in Cho Hyun-min, a former Korean Air senior executive, for questioning over the allegations of assault and obstruction of business in a case that has tarnished the image of the country's flag carrier."I am sincerely sorry for having caused concerns," Cho said repeatedly as she appeared at the police station.Cho is purported to have yelled at the ad firm manager and thrown a glass at him or a paper cup of juice toward other participants, when he failed to properly answer her question during the meeting on April 16. She denies the allegations and insists she only pushed him.Cho is the younger sister of Hyun-ah, who gained global notoriety for the "nut rage" incident in 2014. She forced a plane back to the boarding gate at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport because she was upset with the way her nuts were served -- in an unopened bag instead of on a plate.The Korean Air chief recently offered a public apology and removed his two daughters from all of their company posts.Still, the chairman's actions did not mitigate public outrage as fresh allegations have surfaced over physical and verbal violence by his wife, Lee Myung-hee.