[Video] (FULL) Kim Jong-un’s speech in Panmunjeom

Kim Jong-un makes his speech (Cheong Wa Dae)

When the summit between the South and the North Korea took place Friday, many were surprised to hear North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speak in the understandable Korean, and that he spoke with much civility, in stark contrast to his formerly belligerent manner of speech propagated on media.Kim Jong-un, following the signing of the Panmunjeom Declaration vowing to bridge the two Koreas’ efforts for peace, denuclearization and reunification of transportation and communication, gave a 5-minute speech stressing the need for Koreans to advance to the “new future of peace and prosperity” at “matching pace.”I extend my gratitude to our Southern brothers who have warmly welcomed us with all their hearts and effort, adding to our meeting the affection of one blood, one brotherhood and one people.It has taken a long time for this day to happen, for the North and the South to join hands. All of us have awaited this day with one heart.Now that we stand facing each other, I feel profoundly that the North and the South Korea are indeed one family that cannot live in division, the same people that cannot be compared to any neighbor.We who live so close to each other are not rival peoples that should challenge and defeat, but one people of the same bloodline that ought to live in harmony and unity.Today, I have crossed the Panmunjeom division line with a resolute heart to open up the path for all Koreans to live at ease in peace, and a new future for our people, as soon as possible.Myself and President Moon Jae-in bear our burden and take our responsibility gravely, to the hope and expectation of all Koreans who have enthusiastically supported our meeting. We have sincerely discussed many issues to find the solutions that the people of North and South Korea have earnestly hoped for.Above all, we have reached practical agreements with shared resolution to instill prosperity and happiness for Koreans on a peaceful land devoid of war.By thoroughly carrying out all preexisting North-South declarations and agreements, we have agreed to start transformative conditions for the improvement and development of our relationship.Myself and President Moon Jae-in have just adopted and signed the Panmunjeom Declaration that reflects the agreements of today’s summit for the peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and the reunification of Koreas.We will closely communicate and cooperate for this agreement made in front of all Koreans and the world, strive to ensure it comes to fruition and avoid repeating the disgraceful history of former North-South agreements that have only had beginnings.The road that I have traveled today, when it becomes the road through which all of North and South’s people can freely pass, and when Panmunjeom where we stand today, turns from the symbol of our painful separation to become the symbol of peace, the North and the South who share one blood, one language, one history and one culture, will finally be one as we were before, and bask in the endless prosperity for thousands of generations to come.Dear people of North and South and friends overseas, closed doors will fly open if we keep pushing to the end with firm will. If North and South think foremost of the greater good of our people based on a foundation of mutual understanding and faith, and put aside all else, our relationship will accelerate and the reunification and prosperity of our people will be advanced.Great history does not create or record itself, but it is the condensate of the people’s diligent efforts and heated breath.We, of our time, must do our duty to history to create everything we must and can to absolute perfection for the reconciliation, unity, peace and prosperity of the Korean people.The road ahead of us may not be smooth, and there will be great new challenges and obstacles before us. But without pain there is no victory, and without ordeal no honor. One day, we will joyfully reminisce on today’s meeting and the days through which we have overcome hardships together for the future of our people.Let us all join our will, strengths and wisdom in taking one step after another in matching pace to advance on to the future of peace and prosperity, new dreams and hopes that awaits us.It is my wish that today’s Panmunjeom Declaration will meet the anticipation of those who have keenly awaited the results of our summit, and to deliver new hope and joy.I once again extend my deepest gratitude to the Koreans of North and South and abroad who have sent full support and encouragement for the fruition of today’s summit.I also thank the reporters who have shown great attention and anticipation to our historic meeting....또한 우리들을 위해 온갖 정성과 노력을 기울이며 성대히 맞이하여 주고 한 혈육 한 형제 한 민족의 따뜻한 정을 더해준 남녘 동포들에게 감사의 인사를 드립니다.북과 남이 오늘 이렇게 두 손을 맞잡기까지 참으로 긴 시간이 흘렀고 우리 모두는 너무 오랫동안 이 만남을 한 마음으로 기다려 왔습니다.정작 마주서고 보니 북과 남은 역시 서로 갈라져 살 수 없는 혈육이며 그 어느 이웃에도 비길 수 없는 동족이라는 것을 가슴 뭉클하게 절감하게 되었습니다.이토록 지척에 살고 있는 우리는 대결하여 싸워야 할 이민족이 아니라 단합하여 화목하게 살아야 할 한 핏줄을 이은 한 민족입니다.하루 빨리 온 겨레가 마음 놓고 평화롭게 잘 살아갈 길을 열고 우리 민족의 새로운 미래를 개척해 나갈 결심을 안고 나는 오늘 판문점 분리선을 넘어 여기에 왔습니다.저와 문재인 대통령은 우리의 상봉을 간절히 바라고 열렬히 지지 성원해준 북과 남 온 겨레의 소망과 기대를 무겁게 받아 들이고 북남 인민들이 절실히 바라는 문제 해결을 위해 많은 의제들을 진지하게 논의 하였습니다.무엇보다도 온 겨레가 전쟁 없는 평화로운 땅에서 번영과 행복을 누리는 새 시대를 열어나갈 확고한 의지를 같이 하고 이를 위한 실천적 대책들을 합의하였습니다.그리고 이미 채택된 북남 선언들과 모든 합의들을 철저히 이행해 나가는 것으로 관계개선과 발전의 전환적 국면을 열어 나가기로 하였습니다.저와 문재인 대통령은 방금 오늘 회담에서 합의된 의제들과 그 구체적 조치들을 반영한 조선 반도의 평화와 번영, 통일을 위한 판문점 선언을 채택하고 서명 하였습니다.우리가 오늘 북과 남의 전체 인민들과 세계가 지켜보는 가운데 수표한 이 합의가 역대 북남 합의서들처럼 시작만 뗀 불미스런 역사가 되풀이 되지 않도록 우리 두 사람이 무릎을 마주하고 긴밀히 소통하고 협력함으로써 반드시 좋은 결실이 맺어지도록 노력해 나갈 것입니다.오늘 내가 다녀간 이 길로 북과 남의 모든 사람들이 자유롭게 오갈 수 있게 되고 우리가 지금 서 있는 가슴 아픈 분단의 상징인 판문점이 평화의 상징으로 된다면 하나의 핏줄, 하나의 언어, 하나의 역사, 하나의 문화를 가진 북과 남은 본래대로 하나가 되어 민족 만대에 끝 없는 번영을 누리게 될 것입니다.북과 남, 해외의 친애하는 여러분, 굳은 의지를 가지고 끝까지 밀고 나가면 닫겨 있던 문도 활짝 열리게 됩니다.북과 남이 이해와 믿음에 기초하여 민족의 대의를 먼저 생각하고 그 외의 모든 것을 지양시켜 나간다면 북남 관계는 더욱 가속화 될 것이며 통일과 민족의 번영도 앞당겨 이룩할 수 있을 것입니다.위대한 역사는 저절로 창조되고 기록되지 않으며 그 시대 인간들의 성실한 노력과 뜨거운 숨결의 응결체 입니다.이 시대 우리가 민족의 화해 단합과 평화 번영을 위하여 반드시 창조해 놓아야 할 모든 것, 창조할 수 있는 모든 것을 완전무결하게 해놓음으로써 자기 역사적 책임과 시대적 의무를 다해 나가야 할 것입니다.그 길에는 외풍과 역풍도 있을 수 있고 좌절과 시련도 있을 수 있습니다. 고통이 없이 승리가 없고 시련이 없이 영화가 없듯이 언젠가는 힘들게 마련 되었던 오늘의 만남과 그리고 온갖 도전을 이겨내고 민족의 진로를 손잡고 함께 헤쳐간 날들을 즐겁게 추억하게 될 것입니다.여러분, 우리 모두 뜻과 힘을 합치고 지혜를 모아 평화 번영의 새 시대, 새로운 꿈과 희망이 기다리는 미래로 한 걸음 한 걸음 보폭을 맞추며 전진해 나갑시다.오늘 합의한 판문점 선언이 지금 우리의 회담 결과를 간절한 마음으로 지켜봐 주시는 여러분들의 기대에 조금이나마 보답하고 새 희망과 기쁨을 주게 되기를 바랍니다.북남 순의 상봉과 회담이 훌륭한 결실을 맺을 수 있도록 전적인 지지와 아낌없는 격려를 보내준 북과 남, 해외의 동포들에게 다시 한번 뜨거운 인사를 드립니다.그리고 우리의 역사적인 만남에 커다란 관심과 기대를 표시해준 기자 여러분들께도 사의를 표합니다. 감사합니다.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)