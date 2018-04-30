[Graphic News] Major international rankings for South and North Korea

NATIONAL

South Korea’s economic freedom score is 73.8, making its economy the 27th freest in the 2018 Index. Its overall score has decreased by 0.5 point, with a steep decline for the government integrity indicator outweighing an improvement in investment freedom.South Korea ranked 51st as a corrupt nation out of the 180 countries and jumped 20 places to 43rd in press freedom index.North Korea is the 171st least corrupt nation out of 175 countries, according to the 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International.