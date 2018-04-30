AlcaCruz introduces streaming tech for optimized live VR broadcast

BUSINESS

AlcaCruz

Silicon Valley IT startup AlcaCruz, whose CEO is Emily Ward, announced that it has officially launched SuperStream Live, a new streaming technology that enables optimized live virtual reality broadcasts.Founded in 2014, AlcaCruz is startup located in Silicon Valley. It holds several patents for cutting-edge image and video processing technologies.The new streaming technology maintains high visual quality while reducing network and server costs by 75 percent compared to conventional streaming.SuperStream Live also saves battery and power consumption by 75 percent compared to other solutions, while allowing 360-degree VR without compromising the quality of the original video.SuperStream Live is expected to enable the real-time, live broadcast of concerts, shows and other events with live VR cameras.“SuperStream Live is a new video streaming technology that helps run VR live service efficiently and economically,” said Keith Ha, chief technology officer of AlcaCruz, adding that “it does not cause dizziness while streaming live concerts, shows and events without buffering. We expect to get good feedback and excitement from end users who watch 360-degree VR videos.”Powered by SuperStream Live, it is possible to serve about 10 times more users with fewer servers and less cloud cost. It also supports any content delivery network, enabling global streaming service.Users will not experience battery overheating, as power consumption is only 20-25 percent compared to other dominant services such as YouTube, Facebook, and Naver TV.In particular, the quality of videos offered by SuperStream Live is sharper, and there is no buffering delay. It is also available in places where the network is slow, and playable via Wi-Fi, the Long Term Evolution network, the fourth-generation network and even the third-generation network.“SuperStream Live is praised with excitement by many global service companies, for its technical uniqueness and differentiation,” Keith said.“We look forward to working with companies creating 360-degree VR videos, VR application developers, and particularly those who are bullish about the future of VR videos with the 5G network.”Keith used to work for NVIDIA as a software program manager in autonomous-driving systems on chip. He has also worked in AMD and Conexant.He invented and developed SuperStream Live with Solomon Lee, chief cloud architect of AlcaCruz, who has worked as a cloud architect at Samsung SDS and several other startups.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)