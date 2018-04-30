Libya model suggested for N. Korea’s denuclearization

NATIONAL

With a summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as close as three weeks away, assessing the most apt strategy for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is expected to be a key task lying ahead for the allies.



US national security adviser John Bolton told Fox News on Sunday that the US has “very much in mind” the “Libya model” in handling the North’s nuclear program, reiterating the strategy he had floated in a previous interview shortly before taking his current position.





Former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi in 2008 (AP-Yonhap)