'Avengers' smashes S. Korean box office in first weekend

ENTERTAINMENT

This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." (Marvel Studios-AP-Yonhap)

"Avengers: Infinity War" swept the box office in its debuting weekend in South Korea, selling 95.1 percent of all tickets available in theaters, data showed Monday.The Marvel superhero mashup collected more than 3.18 million admissions on 2,553 screens around the country from Friday to Sunday, bringing its domestic total to 4.76 million, according to computerized box-office figures from the Korean Film Council.The movie is widely expected to top 5 million Monday afternoon.The third installment in the "Avengers" series brings together 22 heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to stop the villain Thanos in his quest to destroy half of the world.As "Infinity War' dominated the screens, its rivals received little attention.Although "Intention," a new Korean documentary film about the tragic 2014 ferry sinking, stayed in second in its third weekend, it managed to draw only 38,100 admissions.The situation was the same with three other films on the top five list: Dwayne Johnson's arcade game-inspired "Rampage" was seen by 23,079 people, while the Korean thriller "True Fiction" and the animated Italian movie "Leo Da Vinci: Mission Mona Lisa" attracted 22,739 and 16,527 views, respectively.(Yonhap)