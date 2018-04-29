Trial begins for ex-leader Lee Myung-bak in corruption scandal

NATIONAL

Former President Lee Myung-bak (Yonhap)

Preparatory proceedings for former President Lee Myung-bak‘s trial are set to begin Thursday over allegations he took bribes from the state’s spy agency and local conglomerates and embezzled money from an automotive parts firm he allegedly controlled.It is not mandatory for Lee to appear in person at the preparatory proceedings. Lee has so far refused to cooperate with the prosecution’s requests for questioning following his arrest in March.Lee, who served as president from 2008 to 2013, will be the country’s fourth former leader to face a criminal trial for corruption, followed most recently by his conservative successor Park Geun-hye, who was sentenced to 24 years in prison in a separate corruption scandal.Lee’s multiple charges include taking 11 billion won ($10 million) in bribes from Samsung and other businesses in exchange for special political favors, according to prosecutors. Part of the bribes came from the National Intelligence Service’s funds for espionage activities, which are not audited by the National Assembly.Another charge is that Lee ran slush funds of 35 billion won hidden in auto parts company DAS, whose owner on paper is Lee’s elder brother, while Lee is suspected to be the real owner, according to prosecutors.On April 18, the Seoul Central District Court approved the prosecution’s request to freeze Lee’s assets until the court reaches a verdict.Earlier, prosecutors requested the court put on hold 11.1 billion won of Lee’s assets, matching the amount he allegedly received in bribes.Since his arrest in March, Lee has been held at a Seoul detention center. The detained leader denies any wrongdoing, calling it political retaliation from liberal President Moon Jae-in’s administration.Before Lee and Park, former leaders Chun Doo-hwan and his successor Roh Tae-woo were charged for taking bribes from conglomerations after their presidency ended. The two were pardoned in 1997.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)