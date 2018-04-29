Abe says Moon addressed abduction of Japanese by North during summit with Kim

NATIONAL

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed his gratitude to President Moon Jae-in on Sunday for addressing the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North during last week's inter-Korean summit.



Moon and Abe had telephone talks earlier in the day to discuss the result of the summit between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held Friday at the border truce village of Panmunjom.



"President Moon talked about North Korea's abduction of Japanese people and the relations between Japan and North Korea during his summit with Chairman Kim Jong-un," Abe told reporters after the phone conversation. "I thank President Moon for his sincere effort."



He did not give details about what was discussed between the two Koreas' leaders. Abe said he would try to ensure the upcoming US-North Korea summit makes progress in resolving the issue.







South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Yonhap)

Abe also said he and Moon agreed that the two countries will work together to have North Korea take concrete actions for complete denuclearization.The United States, Japan and South Korea will make unified efforts toward the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear arms, ballistic missiles and all weapons of mass destruction, he added.Moon and Kim held the third-ever inter-Korean summit south of the Military Demarcation Line at the border truce village of Panmunjom. In the so-called Panmunjom Declaration, they reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and agreed to work toward a formal end of the Korean War within this year.The leaders also agreed the two countries will halt all hostile acts, enhance high-level communications and resume the reunions of separated families, among other things. (Yonhap)