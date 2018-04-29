Ottogi notches up ramen packaging for microwave use

BUSINESS

Ottogi’s paper-based microwavable packaging for Jin Ramen (Ottogi)

Since Ottogi launched the first microwavable packaging for its instant noodles with paper in 2009 for Odongtong Ramen, the South Korean food manufacturer has expanded the lineup with its convenient and environmentally friendly packaging for its other signature brands.Instant noodle cups for Jin Ramen, Chamggae Ramen and Real Cheese Ramen are now packed in microwavable paper containers with special technique developed by Ottogi. This enables personal variations, such as adding eggs, dumplings or other ingredients, as have been popularly featured on social media, the company said.The containers are made with special environmentally friendly materials that reduce thermal loss in the exterior while keeping the contents hot, according to the firm.The latest brand with the container is Gul Jin Jjamppong.Ottogi officials said the company is expanding the microwavable packaging to all noodle- and soup-based products this year. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)