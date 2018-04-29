Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Hyundai Oilbank operates 'Dream team'

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Apr 29, 2018 - 16:54
  • Updated : Apr 29, 2018 - 16:54
(Hyundai Oilbank)


A customer plays a “wheel of fortune” game with the members of Hyundai Oilbank’s “Dream team” at a gas station, as part of a customer service program run by the company. 

The refinery has been dispatching the Dream team to gas stations every day to offer entertainment for customers and help managers and employees. 

The company is the only refinery firm in South Korea with “market designers” to provide consultations in services as part of the company’s aim to expand and maintain its efficient network of gas stations. (khnews@heraldcorp.com

