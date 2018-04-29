Trump says North Korean meeting could happen in three-four weeks

WASHINGTON, Michigan -- US President Donald Trump said on Saturday a meeting with North Korea could happen over the next three to four weeks.
"I think we will have a meeting over the next three or four weeks," Trump said at a campaign rally in Washington, Michigan."It's going be a very important meeting, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." (Reuters)
|US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Total Sports Park in Washington, Michigan on April 28, 2018 (local time). (AFP-Yonhap)