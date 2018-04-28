[2018 Inter-Korean Summit] Major powers welcome Panmunjeom Declaration with caution

US President Donald Trump reacted quickly to the developments with tweets.
“After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell!” Trump wrote on Twitter, just over an hour after the declaration was announced on Friday.
|US President Donald Trump (Yonhap)
The US leader, who had given “his blessing” for the Koreas to discuss a peace treaty, also praised the talks of peace, saying, “The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!”
US Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, issued a more reserved statement.
Pence said that the inter-Korean declaration was a step toward denuclearization but said the US would be cautious in its response.
“Any talks, promises, and assurances from North Korea will be met with reservation, vigilance, and verification,” Pence said in a statement.
“Planning for the United States and North Korea Summit continues, but as we’ve said before -– the pressure campaign will continue unabated.”
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, meanwhile, appeared more cautious, saying that he will continue to watch North Korea and urging the country to take concrete action.
“I welcome and take them as positive moves,” Abe said in press conference held after the inter-Korean summit.
“Japan will compare the latest declaration to the previous ones and respond according to the analysis,” Abe said, adding that Tokyo will continue working closely with Seoul and Washington on the issue.
China and Russia welcomed the inter-Korean summit and the declaration as positive results.
On Saturday Russia’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that the declaration was a very positive development. China issued a similar statement, emphasizing that Beijing supports a diplomatic resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)