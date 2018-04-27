Seoul welcomes Pompeo's inauguration as US secretary of state

NATIONAL

South Korea "welcomed" on Friday the inauguration of Mike Pompeo as the new United States secretary of state, announcing that Seoul is in talks with Washington to arrange an early meeting between him and his South Korean counterpart."We welcome the inauguration of Pompeo as the 70th secretary of state following his confirmation process and swearing-in ceremony," a foreign ministry official here said.The former director of the Central Intelligence Agency took office Thursday (US time) after Senators voted 57-42 in confirmation of him as the top US diplomat."South Korea and the US will continue to develop their solid cooperative relationship through close communications between the two countries' foreign ministers," the official said.The two countries "are currently discussing a detailed itinerary with a goal of arranging a phone call and meeting" between them.