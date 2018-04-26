Prosecutors seek prison terms for 3 ex-spy chiefs in NIS fund scandal



The former National Intelligence Service chiefs were indicted late last year on charges of bribery and loss of state funds for offering 3.5 billion won ($3.24 million) to Park's presidential office between May 2013 and April 2014.



Nam and Lee Byung-kee have been under presentencing detention since November last year.



Nam headed the NIS between March 2013 and July 2014. His successors Lee and Lee were in office until 2017.



The former president, who was removed from office last year over a massive influence-peddling scandal involving her old friend Choi Soon-sil, has also been charged and is standing a separate trial over the NIS fund case.



(Yonhap)



