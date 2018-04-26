6 buried, two missing in mine blast in eastern province

NATIONAL

JEONGSEON, Gangwon Province -- Six people have been buried and two others are missing after an explosion at a mine in a northeastern county in Gangwon Province, authorities said Thursday.



The accident happened at around 3:55 p.m. when blasting work was under way in an iron mine in Jeongseon, about 150 kilometers east of Seoul, authorities said. Eight others who had also been inside the mine managed to escape.







Four of the six buried under the rocks are reportedly in a critical condition, while the condition of two others remain unknown.Authorities said they have launched full rescue operations to save the victims. (Yonhap)