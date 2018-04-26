Go to Mobile Version

Woman jumps in front of Seoul Metro train

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Apr 26, 2018 - 16:57
  • Updated : Apr 26, 2018 - 16:57
A woman believed to be in her 30s jumped in front of an incoming train at Oryu-dong Station at approximately 12:41 p.m. Thursday, in an apparent suicide.

An engineer on the Seoul Metro Line No. 1 train involved in the accident reported to have hit the emergency brakes after seeing “someone jump into the subway tracks,” but could not avoid the fatal accident due to the short distance. 


Oryu-dong Station (Yonhap)

Korail authorities said the accident caused approximately 20-minute delays to subway service in the direction of Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province, which started running again at 1:15 p.m.

Police plan to look at security footage and check with witnesses.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

