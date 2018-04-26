Prosecution rejects warrant to access lawmaker's phone, bank account in opinion rigging scandal probe

NATIONAL

The prosecution rejected a police request for a warrant to access mobile phone and bank account records of a key ruling party lawmaker linked to an influential blogger accused of rigging Internet comments for political purposes, police officials said Thursday.



Police filed the request for a warrant to trace phone call records and bank accounts of Rep. Kim Kyoung-soo of the ruling Democratic Party on Tuesday, but the prosecution turned down the request, saying such a warrant is not deemed necessary at this point, officials said.



Kim, considered one of the closest people to President Moon Jae-in, was embroiled in the scandal following revelations that he has known and communicated with the influential blogger, surnamed Kim and also known by the online nickname "Druking," since 2016.





Rep. Kim Kyoung-soo (Yonhap)

One of Kim's aides, surnamed Han, was found to have received 5 million won ($4,634) from a member of Druking's organization in September last year. Han returned the money after Druking's arrest earlier this month.Investigators are looking into whether any favors were given in return for the money.Police officials said they sought the warrant to access Kim's phone and bank records to see how frequently the lawmaker communicated with Druking and if any money was transferred between the two.Police plan to call in Han for questioning on Monday. Officials said they could also consider summoning Kim for questioning depending on the progress of the investigation.Prosecution officials, meanwhile, bristled at police publicly disclosing the prosecution's rejection of the warrant, saying such information should remain confidential because its disclosure amounts to tipping off the subject of the warrant about what investigators are going to do."It's difficult to understand that they made an investigative secret public," a prosecution official said, adding that police should have conducted a supplementary probe to collect additional evidence before requesting a warrant again.The case was seen as the latest example of tensions between police and the prosecution.The two law enforcement agencies have been at odds amid police efforts to win greater investigative rights and powers so that they can conduct investigations on their own without the prosecution's oversight. (Yonhap)