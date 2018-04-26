Man arrested for using penalty poker to assault 3 people

NATIONAL

A suspect in his 20s who assaulted three people while playing a card game of “penalty poker” has been arrested.Gwangju Dongbu Police Station said Thursday they had apprehended the 22-year-old man, surnamed Lee, on charges of assault.Lee is accused of assaulting three underclassmen, including a 19-year-old whom he hit with a broomstick and struck on the head with a weapon on April 3.The 19-year-old is expected to be hospitalized for six weeks.The suspect appears to have been motivated by his belief that the underclassmen were ignoring his phone calls and looking down on him, according to the investigation.Police said the suspect and victims played a poker game in which the suspect hit the victims when he won, without facing any penalties himself for hands he lost.The victims’ parents filed a report, as the victims were reportedly too afraid to go to police themselves, for fear of revenge.Gwangju Dongbu Police Station plans to open a hotline with detectives to protect the victims. It also seeks to provide medical expense and counseling sessions for the victims through the Korean Crime Victims Support Association.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)