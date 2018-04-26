Go to Mobile Version

Man accused of stabbing woman after attempted rape

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Apr 26, 2018 - 15:03
  • Updated : Apr 26, 2018 - 15:03
A man in his 50s was arrested Wednesday after allegedly causing serious injury to a woman he had tried to sexually assault, Jeonju Police said.

The 59-year-old man, surnamed Park, is accused of stabbing the dental hygienist in the chest at a dental clinic in Hyoja-dong in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, at 4:03 p.m. Saturday. 


(Yonhap)

The woman said she was attacked while trying to fight off Park during an attempted rape and he fled the scene immediately after the knife attack.

The victim reportedly suffered severe stab wounds, but is expected to survive.

Police said Park was arrested in front of his house after tracking him down five days later. They plan to further question Park involving his intent and motive in the stabbing and attempted rape.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

