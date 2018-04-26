Man accused of stabbing woman after attempted rape

The 59-year-old man, surnamed Park, is accused of stabbing the dental hygienist in the chest at a dental clinic in Hyoja-dong in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, at 4:03 p.m. Saturday.
|(Yonhap)
The woman said she was attacked while trying to fight off Park during an attempted rape and he fled the scene immediately after the knife attack.
The victim reportedly suffered severe stab wounds, but is expected to survive.
Police said Park was arrested in front of his house after tracking him down five days later. They plan to further question Park involving his intent and motive in the stabbing and attempted rape.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)