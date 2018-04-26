[2018 Inter-Korean summit] Inter-Korean summit to kick off at 9:30 a.m. Friday

According to Im, Kim will cross the Military Demarcation Line between the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission offices, where he will be greeted by Moon.
“The two leaders will meet at the MDL, and walk to the venue of the welcoming ceremony, escorted by our (South Korean) traditional honor guard,” Im said.
|Peace House, Panmunjeom (Yonhap)
Im said that the two leaders will then attend the welcoming ceremony from about 9:40 a.m. The ceremony will include a review of South Korea’s honor guard, Im said.
According to Cheong Wa Dae, the decision to include a honor guard review was made in light of North Korea including the ceremony during late Presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun’s visits to Pyongyang.
Kim Dae-jung visited Pyongyang in 2000 for the first inter-Korean summit, while Roh visited the North Korean capital in 2007. Both former presidents met with Kim Jong-il.
Friday’s summit will then begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Peace House.
Im said that the talks will adjourn for lunch, and resume in the afternoon, after Moon and Kim take part in a tree-planting ceremony.
“The two leaders will plant a pine tree, a symbol of peace and prosperity, on the MDL that has symbolized conflict and division for 65 years,” Im said.
The tree, which is said to have germinated in 1953, the year the armistice was signed, will be planted using soil gathered from Hallasan on Jeju Island and Baekdusan in the North.
The summit talks will resume after the ceremony, at the end of which Moon and Kim will sign a joint agreement.
A welcome dinner will then be held at the Peace House.
Kim Jong-un will be accompanied by North Korea’s top officials including ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam, and a number of ranking officials from North Korea’s Workers’ Party and the military.
Officials accompanying Kim Jong-un include Kim Yong-chol, Choe Hwi, Ri Su-yong, chief of the general staff of the Korean People’s Army Ri Myong-su, Pak Yong-sik, Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, and Ri Son-gwon.
Kim Jong-un’s younger sister Kim Yo-jong, who was sent to Seoul in February as the North’s special envoy, will also be present.
From the South, Cheong Wa Dae chief of staff Im Jong-seok, National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon, Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, Defense Minister Song Yong-moo and Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will be present.
In addition, Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo, the chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will be present.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)