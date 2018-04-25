S. Korean football chief hoping inter-Korean summit can open door for more football exchanges

SPORTS

South Korean football chief Chung Mong-gyu said Wednesday he hopes the upcoming inter-Korean summit can open door to greater football exchange with North Koreans.



Chung, who leads the Korea Football Association, said he wants see inter-Korean football exchange growing after the South-North summit, which will take place on Friday on the south side of the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom.



"We've yet to talk details in (football exchanges) with North Koreans," Chung told reporters at a special event for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Russian Embassy in Seoul. "But depending on the result of the summit, we could see a positive atmosphere in football exchange with North Koreans. Because of the U.N.





KFA President Chung Mong-gyu (center) poses for a photo with Russian Ambassador to South Korea Alexander Timonin (right) and South Korea men's national football team head coach Shin Tae-yong (left) at a special event for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Russian Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

sanctions, support for North Korea is limited, but with the U.S.-North Korea summit also scheduled, I hope we can see better inter-Korean exchanges in the future."With the 2018 World Cup about 50 days away, Chung said he is satisfied with the men's national team's preparations for the top FIFA event. South Korea are in Group F with Germany, Sweden and Mexico at the World Cup in Russia."For this national team, we have three Spanish football coaches who are doing well," he said. "I feel that the teamwork of our coaching staff is very good."Chung said he believes the South Korean players will show their true colors against the football powerhouses they will meet at the World Cup."When we face strong opponents, how we should play is important," he said. "The national team gave good performances in recent matches, so I believe they'll play well."As for its bid to host the 2023 Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup, Chung said South Korea is getting ahead of China."I would have said it's a 50-50 possibility in the past, but now I think we have about a 60 to 70 percent chance of hosting the tournament," he said. (Yonhap)