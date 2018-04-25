Police try to raid broadcaster after reporter booked for stealing tablet computer

NATIONAL

Police tried to raid broadcaster TV Chosun on Wednesday after one of its reporters was booked for stealing a tablet computer and a mobile phone from a publishing firm run by a blogger at the center of an opinion-rigging probe.



The 48-year-old blogger, surnamed Kim but better known by his nickname "Druking", has been charged along with two other suspects for masterminding the massive illegal rigging of Internet comments.





Police officials are blocked by reporters of TV Chosun at the broadcaster's headquarters in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The incident has sparked a fierce political dispute ahead of the June 13 local elections, as Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Kyoung-soo, a close aide to President Moon Jae-in, is implicated in the case. Opposition parties have submitted bills calling for an independent counsel to investigate the scandal.The TV Chosun reporter was booked last Wednesday on charges of breaking into the publishing firm and stealing a tablet computer, a mobile phone and a USB drive.About 10 police officers tried to enter TV Chosun's building but were confronted by the broadcaster's journalists. (Yonhap)