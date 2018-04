LIFE&STYLE

Fashion laden with a youthful culture of graffiti was showcased at the second Seoul 365 Fashion Show on Wednesday at Seoullo 7017, Jung-gu.The Seoul 365 Fashion Show links Korean fashion with Seoul City’s iconic locations where foot traffic can give more exposure to the fashion show.This show’s dominating concept was graffiti, a form of art that often represents youth culture and spirit.Graffiti-inspired apparels by designer man.G were put up on stage accompanied on the sides by colorful drawing performances.Photos by Park Hyun-koo (phko@heraldcorp.com)Written by Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heralcorp.com)