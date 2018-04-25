Minor parties strive to keep momentum for constitutional revision

NATIONAL

Three minor parties on Wednesday pressed two major parties to revive the momentum for a constitutional revision after the parliament failed to clear a legal hurdle for a proposed referendum on the amendment in June.



The Bareunmirae Party, Party for Democracy and Peace and Justice Party demanded that the ruling Democratic Party and main opposition Liberty Korea Party strive harder to hammer out a compromise to achieve an early revision.



Their demand came a day after President Moon Jae-in took a swipe at the parliament for failing to pass a revision to the national referendum act, a step required to set up a plebiscite on altering the Constitution.



The ruling bloc had sought to complete all procedures to pass the revision to the referendum act and promulgate it by Monday so as to deliver on its pledge to hold a public vote on the constitutional change concurrently with the June 13 local elections.





Top officials from the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, Party for Democracy and Peace and Justice Party pose for a photo before their talks at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 25, 2018. (Yonhap)

"(We) have to revive the flames of a constitutional revision ... (We) have to swiftly achieve a parliament-led amendment," the three parties said in a joint statement."Though it has become difficult for us to achieve the constitutional change in June, we can reach agreement on the issue before the local elections and arrange a separate date for a referendum," they added.The parties also reiterated their call for the two major parties to join a meeting of top officials from the four parliamentary floor negotiation blocs to thrash out their differences on the revision issue."We have to craft a revision proposal that embraces the demands of our time and people's aspirations even if we cannot achieve the revision in June or have to do it in July or August," Roh Hoe-chan, the leader of the Justice Party, said.Political watchers said the revision referendum could be rescheduled for September in line with the LKP's demand or could be postponed to 2020 when the country is set to hold parliamentary elections.The constitutional amendment requires approval from two-thirds of all 293 lawmakers in the unicameral legislature and a majority of voters in a referendum. The ruling party has only 121 seats, necessitating opposition parties' support for the passage of a revision motion.Meanwhile, the Democratic Party slammed the opposition bloc for "losing the golden time" for constitutional change."Since the start of the April extraordinary parliamentary session, 23 days have passed by. But the opposition parties, engrossed with partisan politics, have shirked their responsibilities in parliament," Choo Mi-ae, the party's chief, said during a party meeting.The parliamentary proceedings have been crippled by partisan squabbles over a set of disputed bills and an online opinion rigging scandal involving an influential blogger with alleged ties to a high-profile ruling party lawmaker.(Yonhap)