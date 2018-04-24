Hyundai steel steps up CSR activities

Under the company’s vision to “Create miracle and change for the next 100 years,” it has taken part in volunteer programs here and overseas.
Since 2011 Hyundai Steel has been running a project aimed at reducing energy use at low-income households in Incheon, Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province, and other regions it operates in, the company said.
On a global level, some 30 employees from Hyundai Steel in August last year traveled to Lope de Vega, a small village in Northern Samar, Philippine to help build roads for schools and repair welfare centers.
|Hyundai Steel’s volunteer crew and their families hold an event for social minorities last December in eastern Seoul. (Hyundai Steel)
The company has also carried out an Area Development Project at six villages in Mandalay, northern Myanmar between 2014 and 2016.
It helped build community centers, drinking water storage tanks, wash rooms in schools and other facilities there.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)