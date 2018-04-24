Samsung launches highest-spec consumer-focused SSD products globally

BUSINESS

Samsung 970 PRO and EVO (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it is launching the third generation of its consumer solid-state drive lineup Samsung 970 PRO and EVO for the global market, which will set new standards for nonvolatile memory express SSD products.NVMe refers to an interface enabling high-speed data processing. Samsung first introduced NVMe products in 2015.The Samsung 970 PRO and EVO are designed to provide large-volume storage with the fastest computing power so far by adopting Samsung’s latest 64-layer V-NAND technology and newly designed Phoenix controller.The 970 series will deliver unparalleled performance for processing large volumes of data, including for 3-D, 4K graphics work, high-end games and data analytics, according to the firm.The 970 PRO enables sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 megabytes per second and sequential write speeds of up to 2,700 MB/s, while the EVO features sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 2,500 MB/s.Compared to the previous edition of the NVMe SSDs, the sequential write speeds have been improved by 30 percent.With the latest product launch, Samsung said it is continuing to push performance barriers to allow users to enjoy higher bandwidth for intensive workloads on PCs and workstations.“The 970 series sets a new bar in all aspects for the NVMe SSD market with groundbreaking performance, superior reliability and best-in-class capacity,” said Kim Un-soo, senior vice president of memory business marketing at Samsung Electronics.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)