Crush says happy birthday to me with new single

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Apr 24, 2018 - 16:13
  • Updated : Apr 24, 2018 - 16:13
Crush is planning to celebrate his 27th birthday with a new single.

According to his agency Amoeba Culture, the singer will release a single on his birthday, which falls on May 3. It marks the first release for him in five months.

Crush has vowed to put more effort into promotional activities related to his music this year.

Crush (Amoeba Culture)


“He is planning to introduce various types of music this year, including a new album that has the distinct style of the artist. He will also visit the fans more often through TV shows and performances,” the agency said.

The R&B artist debuted in 2014 with “Sometimes,” and has gained popularity with hit songs like “Oasis,” “Don’t Forget,” “Beautiful” and “Outside.” He also won several accolades such as the best R&B/soul award in the 2017 Golden Disc Awards and the best vocal performance in the 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards.


(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)


