2 S. Koreans killed in Toronto van attack

Police officers stand by a covered body in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk and crashed into a crowd of pedestrians on Monday, April 23. (AP)

Two South Koreans have been confirmed dead and one seriously injured in a deadly van attack in Canada, the Seoul government said Tuesday.A government official said two were confirmed dead after being fatally injured in the van incident in Toronto on Monday.Efforts are still under way to confirm the exact conditions of the injured Korean, he added. The three victims' identities have not been disclosed.The government has dispatched consular staff to local hospitals and police stations to make sure there are no more victims from the incident, the official said.Canadian media reported that a white van plowed down a Toronto sidewalk crowded with pedestrians, killing 10 people and injuring 15. Local authorities are investigating whether it was a terrorist attack. (Yonhap)